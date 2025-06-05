Opinion / Letters

LETTER : No prospect of US reset

ANC’s intent not to deviate from its anti-American alignments dooms any chance of mending ties

05 June 2025 - 14:41
US President Donald Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on May 21. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Gerrit Olivier’s article on the meeting between presidents Ramaphosa and Trump helped restore perspective about the state of relations between SA and the US (“SA is not off the hook with the US”, June 3).

Ramaphosa, widely praised for having kept his composure during a tense meeting, contributed to the sense of relief felt by South Africans by claiming that it had been agreed that engagement would continue, and the objective to “reset relations” had been achieved. 

Ramaphosa suggested the issues that had “contaminated” relations, namely the case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and SA’s perceived pro-Russian stance over the Ukraine war, turned out not to matter. The real issue was the safety of white farmers. In rejecting claims of a white genocide he argued that all South Africans were threatened by high crime levels.

However, Trump was unimpressed, as Olivier noted. Certainly, the public relations outcome was disastrous. The takeaway was that SA is crime-ridden and its government has no problem with people singing “Kill the Boer”, meaning kill whites. The message is also spreading that farm murders are characterised by extreme cruelty and brutality. 

The Americans didn’t expect Ramaphosa to address their concerns about SA’s ties with Russia, China, Iran and Hamas. Consequently, secretary of state Marco Rubio didn’t attend the White House meeting. Instead, he explained to the Senate foreign relations committee that SA’s “malign activities” undermined American national security interests. 

This, along with the ANC’s avowed intent not to deviate from its anti-American alignments, dooms any prospect of a reset, no matter Ramaphosa’s smugness.      

François Theron
Pretoria

MICHAEL MORRIS: Ramaphosa’s take on BEE is ‘off nominal’ at best, wrong at worst

Ramaphosa sounds like a SpaceX spin doctor when he dodges questions about failed ANC policies
BIG READ: What happened during lunch in the White House

The atmosphere at the private meeting differed completely from the public excoriation in the Oval Office
EDITORIAL: A refreshing Oval Office moment of real unity

Trump was never going to host a dignified meeting, but one of the positives for South Africa was how Ramaphosa and Steenhuisen joined forces to fight ...
