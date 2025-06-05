LETTER : No prospect of US reset

US President Donald Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on May 21. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Gerrit Olivier’s article on the meeting between presidents Ramaphosa and Trump helped restore perspective about the state of relations between SA and the US (“SA is not off the hook with the US”, June 3).
Ramaphosa, widely praised for having kept his composure during a tense meeting, contributed to the sense of relief felt by South Africans by claiming that it had been agreed that engagement would continue, and the objective to “reset relations” had been achieved.
Ramaphosa suggested the issues that had “contaminated” relations, namely the case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and SA’s perceived pro-Russian stance over the Ukraine war, turned out not to matter. The real issue was the safety of white farmers. In rejecting claims of a white genocide he argued that all South Africans were threatened by high crime levels.
However, Trump was unimpressed, as Olivier noted. Certainly, the public relations outcome was disastrous. The takeaway was that SA is crime-ridden and its government has no problem with people singing “Kill the Boer”, meaning kill whites. The message is also spreading that farm murders are characterised by extreme cruelty and brutality.
The Americans didn’t expect Ramaphosa to address their concerns about SA’s ties with Russia, China, Iran and Hamas. Consequently, secretary of state Marco Rubio didn’t attend the White House meeting. Instead, he explained to the Senate foreign relations committee that SA’s “malign activities” undermined American national security interests.
This, along with the ANC’s avowed intent not to deviate from its anti-American alignments, dooms any prospect of a reset, no matter Ramaphosa’s smugness.
François Theron Pretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER : No prospect of US reset
ANC’s intent not to deviate from its anti-American alignments dooms any chance of mending ties
Gerrit Olivier’s article on the meeting between presidents Ramaphosa and Trump helped restore perspective about the state of relations between SA and the US (“SA is not off the hook with the US”, June 3).
Ramaphosa, widely praised for having kept his composure during a tense meeting, contributed to the sense of relief felt by South Africans by claiming that it had been agreed that engagement would continue, and the objective to “reset relations” had been achieved.
Ramaphosa suggested the issues that had “contaminated” relations, namely the case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and SA’s perceived pro-Russian stance over the Ukraine war, turned out not to matter. The real issue was the safety of white farmers. In rejecting claims of a white genocide he argued that all South Africans were threatened by high crime levels.
However, Trump was unimpressed, as Olivier noted. Certainly, the public relations outcome was disastrous. The takeaway was that SA is crime-ridden and its government has no problem with people singing “Kill the Boer”, meaning kill whites. The message is also spreading that farm murders are characterised by extreme cruelty and brutality.
The Americans didn’t expect Ramaphosa to address their concerns about SA’s ties with Russia, China, Iran and Hamas. Consequently, secretary of state Marco Rubio didn’t attend the White House meeting. Instead, he explained to the Senate foreign relations committee that SA’s “malign activities” undermined American national security interests.
This, along with the ANC’s avowed intent not to deviate from its anti-American alignments, dooms any prospect of a reset, no matter Ramaphosa’s smugness.
François Theron
Pretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Ramaphosa’s take on BEE is ‘off nominal’ at best, wrong at worst
BIG READ: What happened during lunch in the White House
EDITORIAL: A refreshing Oval Office moment of real unity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Higher US metals tariffs an ‘unfair measure’, says Mexico president
Trump says China’s Xi ‘extremely hard to make a deal with’
US services sector contracts in May amid business uncertainty
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.