Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mediation works for civil cases

Mediators selected by CCMA have produced excellent results at no cost to would-be litigants

05 June 2025 - 15:35
Stock photo. Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo is not suggesting mediation for spurious reasons — he has a long and illustrious history in labour law and experience of successful conciliation before arbitration in civil cases (“Battle over Gauteng’s mandatory mediation goes to high court after top court rejection”, May 29).

SA courts are underresourced and underfunded, so any success at mediation would be a plus for those seeking litigation. I was strongly opposed to mediation before litigation being imposed on the basis that it would be costly and extend the time taken to litigate. In the first few years of the imposed conciliation process I remained negative, until my fears were ameliorated by the introduction of certain practices.

The conciliation process costs nothing and is done on a without prejudice basis — to all intents and purposes lawyers are not supposed to be involved.

The efficiency of the conciliatory body, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA), is superb — and quick.

Mediators chosen by the CCMA are invariably highly qualified and efficient.

Almost from the beginning the mediation process has resulted in promising settlements. More than  75% of cases that could have gone to arbitration are now being settled through mediation. The system has produced fantastic results.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

