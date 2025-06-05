No proponent of BEE has yet explained exactly how the unnatural advancement of black people in ownership, or in management positions, will lead to economic growth and increased employment of the 50% mainly black unemployed youth.
BEE proponents claim the programme is intended to address inequality (despite what Dludlu claims in his column). Yet in SA inequality is defined more by who has or hasn’t got a job, not by who owns or manages anything.
Poverty and unemployment are much bigger problems in our society, neither of which is addressed by BEE.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: BEE doesn’t fix joblessness
Inequality in SA is defined more by who has or hasn’t got a job, not by who owns or manages anything
John Dludlu’s most recent column refers (“Let’s talk about strengthening BEE”, June 4).
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
