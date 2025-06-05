Opinion / Letters

LETTER: BEE doesn’t fix joblessness

Inequality in SA is defined more by who has or hasn’t got a job, not by who owns or manages anything

05 June 2025 - 15:48
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

John Dludlu’s most recent column refers (“Let’s talk about strengthening BEE”, June 4).

No proponent of BEE has yet explained exactly how the unnatural advancement of black people in ownership, or in management positions, will lead to economic growth and increased employment of the 50% mainly black unemployed youth.

BEE proponents claim the programme is intended to address inequality (despite what Dludlu claims in his column). Yet in SA inequality is defined more by who has or hasn’t got a job, not by who owns or manages anything.

Poverty and unemployment are much bigger problems in our society, neither of which is addressed by BEE.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: BEE affects factor mobility

We should agree on policies that increase factor inflow and contribute to effective transformation
Opinion
1 day ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Let’s talk about strengthening BEE

The policy cannot be blamed for SA’s worsening poverty, inequality and joblessness
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Kafkaesque hiring policies thwart investment

Thirty years’ data shows the costs of BEE outweigh the benefits
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: BEE affects factor mobility

We should agree on policies that increase factor inflow and contribute to effective transformation
Opinion
1 day ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Let’s talk about strengthening BEE

The policy cannot be blamed for SA’s worsening poverty, inequality and joblessness
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Kafkaesque hiring policies thwart investment

Thirty years’ data shows the costs of BEE outweigh the benefits
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: Farewell, Klaasy — you were bold, ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: An authentic winery away from ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JOHN DLUDLU: Let’s talk about strengthening BEE
Opinion / Columnists
5.
SEAN SUMMERS: Setting the record straight on Pick ...
Opinion

Related Articles

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Expanding the Overton window

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: BEE added to damage

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.