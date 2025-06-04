Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Kafkaesque hiring policies thwart investment

Thirty years’ data shows the costs of BEE outweigh the benefits

04 June 2025 - 16:46
Picture: 123RF
I refer to Peter Attard Montalto’s most recent column (“Expanding the Overton window,” June 4).

The Overton Window of what is acceptable in polite conversation has certainly been changing. Conversations in the 1990s seemed to only cover the need for addressing the harms of apartheid and the benefits of transformation.

With 30 years of data now in, there can be a more balanced review of the costs and benefits of current BEE policy, and the mounting evidence shows that the costs outweigh the benefits.

Stubbornly high levels of unemployment and underemployment, rising levels of inequality, increasing numbers of people destitute enough to receive grants, and declining investment all illustrate this, but the beneficiaries have been incentivised and rewarded for shouting down dissenting voices that highlight those left behind.

The responsibility now rests with those championing the transformation agenda and BEE policy to explain why mandatory Kafkaesque hiring policies will not harm investment, growth and employment prospects.

Also, why another transformation fund is needed, which should involve sober analysis of the default rate of past funds with loans and unlisted investments made by the Industrial Development Corporation, Ithala, the Public Investment Corporation and others.

And, why limits on a service that brings transformative internet access to rural areas (rural economic empowerment) should be hamstrung.

Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

