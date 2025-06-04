Opinion / Letters

LETTER: China a pragmatic choice

Choosing the US is unlikely to prove fruitful as one-dimensional Trump has been poisoned against us

04 June 2025 - 15:56
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Gerrit Olivier’s article refers (“SA is not off the hook with the US”, June 3).

The important decision SA needs to make is where our future lies internationally. Are we in the US camp with Donald Trump and MAGA? Or are we in the Chinese camp with Xi Jinping? We cannot be in both with one-dimensional Trump as president.

Choosing the US is unlikely to prove fruitful for SA because Trump’s mind has been poisoned against us. I cannot see this changing. Choosing China may jar with many, but we need to be practical about this. China’s leadership is far more competent than the clustershambles in Washington.

There are signs that other leaders in the West are also mulling over their relationship with China and not simply sticking with the Americans. It’s called pragmatism.

Anton Kleinschmidt
Via BusinessLIVE

