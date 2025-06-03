LETTER: Mantashe just keeps taking

Mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHARON SERETLO
Mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe, the person who backed and protected Jacob Zuma, prevented SA from self-help in the electricity crisis with ridiculous licensing conditions before the president overruled him to allow us to free ourselves from Eskom.
The result was that South Africans built the equivalent of a power station in a year with all our home solar PV contributions, but the damage Mantashe did to growth and employment can be measured in billions of rand and thousands of jobs lost.
As we saw regarding offshore drilling and now the latest mining law amendments, Mantashe is the gift that keeps taking (“Once empowered, never secure”, June 3). He says he wants to create another Mike Teke, but does he not care about jobs for the poor or all the extra tax money government could make? That is why there is no new investment in SA. Who would invest with those conditions around your neck?
The metals and mining sector contributed 14.3% of Australia’s GDP in 2024, creating 1.1-million jobs and employing 300,000 people directly. The financial contribution was A$359bn (R4-trillion). In 2000 it contributed A$54bn.
In 2000 mining contributed R59bn (7.9%) to the SA economy and in 2024 the figure was R433bn, a mere 4% of the economy compared with 14% in Australia.
In 2020 the Australian mining industry paid A$40bn in corporate tax and mining royalties. In SA the figure was R100bn. Imagine if mining could double its contribution to the fiscus?
Mantashe, who is 69, needs to retire to save us all.
Rob Tiffin Cape Town
