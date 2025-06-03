Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mantashe just keeps taking

Mineral resources minister needs to retire to save us all

03 June 2025 - 17:55
Mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHARON SERETLO
Mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe, the person who backed and protected Jacob Zuma, prevented SA from self-help in the electricity crisis with ridiculous licensing conditions before the president overruled him to allow us to free ourselves from Eskom.  

The result was that South Africans built the equivalent of a power station in a year with all our home solar PV contributions, but the damage Mantashe did to growth and employment can be measured in billions of rand and thousands of jobs lost. 

As we saw regarding offshore drilling and now the latest mining law amendments, Mantashe is the gift that keeps taking (“Once empowered, never secure”, June 3). He says he wants to create another Mike Teke, but does he not care about jobs for the poor or all the extra tax money government could make? That is why there is no new investment in SA. Who would invest with those conditions around your neck?

The metals and mining sector contributed 14.3% of Australia’s GDP in 2024, creating 1.1-million jobs and employing 300,000 people directly. The financial contribution was A$359bn (R4-trillion). In 2000 it contributed A$54bn. 

In 2000 mining contributed R59bn (7.9%) to the SA economy and in 2024 the figure was R433bn, a mere 4% of the economy compared with 14% in Australia.

In 2020 the Australian mining industry paid A$40bn in corporate tax and mining royalties. In SA the figure was R100bn. Imagine if mining could double its contribution to the fiscus? 

Mantashe, who is 69, needs to retire to save us all. 

Rob Tiffin
Cape Town 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Once empowered, never secure

Gwede Mantashe’s legislative amendments fail to make mining investment attractive
Opinion
14 hours ago

CHRIS BARRON: ‘Another bakkie load of rocks thrown on the grave’

Veteran mining analyst Peter Major despairs at the damage the new mining bill will do to investor sentiment.
Opinion
2 days ago

Miners unite against draft bill

Mid-tier gold producer Pan African Resources has described the draft mineral resources development bill as amounting to "expropriation" and has vowed ...
Business
2 days ago

Reworked mining bill is an ‘investment killer’, says the DA

The bill grants new powers to the minister to rule the industry according to his own whim, says DA spokesperson James Lorimer
National
6 days ago

BEE rules in mining bill raise red flags

Minerals Council SA says the mineral bill does not reflect the council’s input
Companies
1 week ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Mantashe dumps a steaming pile of excrement on the mining sector

The system for accessing SA’s mineral wealth is a bureaucratic mess
Opinion
1 week ago
