President Donald Trump’s declaration of economic independence on April 2 — “Liberation Day” — saw the imposition of tariffs (some would say sanctions) on America’s friends and foes alike, presumably to help solve the US trade deficit problem.
On May 28 the US Court of International Trade struck them down as ultra vires, only to see this ruling appealed by the Trump administration the next day. The result has been total trade confusion.
Contrary to Trump’s belief, the real reason for the chronic US trade deficit is not the greedy Chinese. If the late Belgian-American economist Robert Triffin is to be believed, it all started in 1945 when the US delegate leader at Bretton Woods, Dexter White, bullied a sick John Keynes into accepting the dollar as the world’s reserve currency, rather than Keynes’s “bancor” alternative.
As Triffin pointed out in the early 1960s, the reserve currency holder faces a dilemma, whereby global demand drives up its value, making local manufacturing expensive and resulting in trade deficits.
Gold, the previous reserve currency was disparaged by the Keynesians as a barbarous relic, but it never completely lost its role of valuing the dollar. Gold’s recent meteoric rise has everything to do with the dollar’s value being undermined.
Trump’s Liberation Day signified the end of the dollar’s reserve currency reign. In the absence of anything better, gold is now acting as regent until a new monarch can be appointed.
The Bank for International Settlements saw this coming and promoted gold from a tier three to a tier one asset, effective next month. The Brics bloc is working on a new reserve currency contender, which will contain an element of gold.
However, the interregnum will be chaotic, as American exceptionalism will never tolerate such a loss of face. As the value of the dollar declines so will that of the other fiat currencies that are backed by it.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
LETTER: Dollar's dominance at risk
