LETTER: BEE added to damage
Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso has been severely critical of SA’s metros for failing to deliver even the most basic of services, despite having budgets of up to R100bn (“Business Leadership SA CEO slams ‘shocking’ state of SA’s metros”, June 2).
Incredibly, most of our cities simply lack financial capacity. We should add that the ethics of many of their leaders are also sorely lacking. Perhaps inability to do the job leads to ethical decline?
We must not be coy about the cause of this decline: it was due to the post-1994 ejection of — admittedly minority-based — skilled and ethical municipal leaders and officials. The damage was done by BEE on steroids.
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
