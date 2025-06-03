Opinion / Letters

LETTER: BEE added to damage

03 June 2025 - 17:50
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso has been severely critical of SA’s metros for failing to deliver even the most basic of services, despite having budgets of up to R100bn (“Business Leadership SA CEO slams ‘shocking’ state of SA’s metros”, June 2).

Incredibly, most of our cities simply lack financial capacity. We should add that the ethics of many of their leaders are also sorely lacking. Perhaps inability to do the job leads to ethical decline?

We must not be coy about the cause of this decline: it was due to the post-1994 ejection of — admittedly minority-based — skilled and ethical municipal leaders and officials. The damage was done by BEE on steroids.

Willem Cronje
 Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Once empowered, never secure

Gwede Mantashe’s legislative amendments fail to make mining investment attractive
Opinion
14 hours ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Ramaphosa’s take on BEE is ‘off nominal’ at best, wrong at worst

Ramaphosa sounds like a SpaceX spin doctor when he dodges questions about failed ANC policies
Opinion
1 day ago

Miners unite against draft bill

Mid-tier gold producer Pan African Resources has described the draft mineral resources development bill as amounting to "expropriation" and has vowed ...
Business
2 days ago

LETTER: BEE isn’t sustainable

No sensible economic policies can gain traction under ANC’s social engineering ideology
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SEAN SUMMERS: Setting the record straight on Pick ...
Opinion
2.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
3.
GAVIN RICH: Cruel blow for courageous Munster is ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TOM EATON: Musk emerges as sin-eater as US slides ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GERRIT OLIVIER: SA is not off the hook with the US
Opinion

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Once empowered, never secure

Opinion / Editorials

MICHAEL MORRIS: Ramaphosa’s take on BEE is ‘off nominal’ at best, wrong at worst

Opinion / Columnists

Miners unite against draft bill

Business

Newsmaker | 'Another bakkie load of rocks thrown on the grave'

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.