LETTER: Apartheid state trickery

AfriForum and its parent, Solidarity, complain about an unfounded “white genocide” and “expropriation without compensation”. Yet they and many people who bemoaned state capture have never said anything about the shenanigans that occurred during the transition period between 1990 and the first democratic elections in 1994.
In 1993 SA had a serious drought, but it wasn’t any different from the drought of 1984, when the apartheid government did not provide any relief to affected white farmers. As a result, farm debt rose from R837m to R16bn in 1990.
Yet in 1993 the last apartheid government deliberately bankrupted the state by secretly borrowing R3bn from the IMF and gifting the money to the summer grains co-operatives controlled by wealthy Afrikaners. The money was disguised as a “drought relief fund”.
As planned, those co-operatives changed their status from co-operatives to private companies and bought out the indebted white farmers. They then transferred the fixed and movable assets bought with state subsidies as part of their capital formation.
To this day the companies that emerged from the trickery are dominated by white Afrikaner males, just like AfriForum and Solidarity. How come no-one ever raises this other state capture?
Mpumelelo Sati Via email
