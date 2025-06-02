Opinion / Letters

LETTER: MK will deny dividing ANC

MK leaders will do some backstroke swimming, claiming they were never really on-board

02 June 2025 - 15:47
MK Party has won a ward in by-elections. Picture: Emacous Photography_24/ X
MK Party has won a ward in by-elections. Picture: Emacous Photography_24/ X

Natasha Marrian’s most recent column refers (“One year later and the ANC is MK’s greatest asset”, May 30).

Just like the Make America Great Again movement, there will come a day when leaders of MK will do some serious backstroke swimming, claiming they were never really on-board with all the self-serving nastiness and stupidity curdled up as “policy”.

Rasmus Jensen
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

