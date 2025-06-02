Just like the Make America Great Again movement, there will come a day when leaders of MK will do some serious backstroke swimming, claiming they were never really on-board with all the self-serving nastiness and stupidity curdled up as “policy”.
LETTER: MK will deny dividing ANC
MK leaders will do some backstroke swimming, claiming they were never really on-board
Natasha Marrian’s most recent column refers (“One year later and the ANC is MK’s greatest asset”, May 30).
Just like the Make America Great Again movement, there will come a day when leaders of MK will do some serious backstroke swimming, claiming they were never really on-board with all the self-serving nastiness and stupidity curdled up as “policy”.
