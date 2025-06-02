LETTER: Get Gautrain back on track

Lael Bethlehem’s timely warning about Gautrain is to be welcomed (“Making Gautrain viable requires a new approach”, May 30). Gautrain is merely part of a wider public transport crisis that makes SA overspend on private motoring by about R200bn annually.
Bethlehem’s first suggestion is spot on — reduce the Gautrain fare. I suggest the first-class Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) fare. Remove seats from most coaches if necessary. The second suggestion — extend the service — should rather be replaced by improvements to bus services that link not only Gautrain stations but also many Prasa stations, to their surrounding areas. For decades the government has ignored sound proposals for this.
The elephant in the room is the taxi industry. Every so-called improvement to public transport in SA is being carefully crafted to avoid any real inconvenience to the taxi industry, whose tentacles reach into many areas. This plays into the hands of manipulators who propose deliberately half-baked solutions to our transport problems.
Chief manipulator is the civil engineering profession, which loves to warn that traffic will grind to a halt if we don’t widen a freeway or build a new railway line. That’s nonsense — the government’s own documents admit that SA’s population density is too low to justify any kind of rail transport, let alone bizarre schemes such as Gautrain.
The policy of trying to convert taxi operations into bus rapid transport companies simply isn’t working. The billions being spent on these schemes should rather be redirected to paying annuities to those wishing to leave the taxi industry.
Bethlehem correctly observes that there has been surprisingly little public discussion about the Gautrain process. It’s time for our think-tanks, NGOs, political parties and academics to step in to address the mediocrity that defines public transport in SA.
Vaughan Mostert Northgate
