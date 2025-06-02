Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Gauteng’s transport muddle

Gautrain should be integrated with public transport throughout the province

02 June 2025 - 15:56
Picture: Freddy Mavunda
The only winners with the Gautrain project have been those who set up and benefited from the government subsidy deal (“Making Gautrain viable requires a new approach”, May 30).

The Gautrain should be seen as an embarrassment to all involved. This business model needs to be scrapped and the new Gautrain integrated with public transport throughout Gauteng on a seamless basis.

This is how it is done elsewhere. However, elsewhere the state has not allowed the destruction of much of the existing public transport infrastructure — and no-one knows who did it?

This in turn allowed the emergence of an inefficient privatised minibus mass transit system at high prices, to the detriment of the public. Let’s stop the notion that Gauteng is different to the rest of the world.

Ian Buchanan
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

