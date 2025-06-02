The Gautrain should be seen as an embarrassment to all involved. This business model needs to be scrapped and the new Gautrain integrated with public transport throughout Gauteng on a seamless basis.
This is how it is done elsewhere. However, elsewhere the state has not allowed the destruction of much of the existing public transport infrastructure — and no-one knows who did it?
This in turn allowed the emergence of an inefficient privatised minibus mass transit system at high prices, to the detriment of the public. Let’s stop the notion that Gauteng is different to the rest of the world.
Ian Buchanan Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Gauteng’s transport muddle
Gautrain should be integrated with public transport throughout the province
The only winners with the Gautrain project have been those who set up and benefited from the government subsidy deal (“Making Gautrain viable requires a new approach”, May 30).
Ian Buchanan
LETTER: Get Gautrain back on track
LAEL BETHLEHEM: Making Gautrain viable requires a new approach
