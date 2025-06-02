Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Avoid the ‘political class’

This specific ‘political class’ has no place in the government at all

02 June 2025 - 16:46
Election posters for the May 2024 general elections are shown in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, in this file photo. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Your editorial opinion refers (“Rotten politics behind municipal meltdown”, May 30).

For the “political class”’ one should read “the ANC and its acolytes”, and depending where this is, usually ActionSA and/or the PA, and at a push the EFF.

The state of our metros and municipalities is the clearest, least ambiguous and most factual evidence — if any is needed — that this specific “political class” has no place in the government at all.

Riddled by ideological blindness, incompetence and arrogance (a heady mix, I know), they have demonstrated time and again that they have no idea how to run a city or town, and no intention to try. The jury is in on this.

This leaves voters with a crystal-clear choice. Any attempt to actually right the ship means getting over your worries about tone and skin colour and a dozen other manufactured straw men.

Choose the “political class”, even the smarter-sounding parts of it, and get more audit failures and broken cities and towns. It’s pretty binary, actually.

Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

