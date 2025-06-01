Transfers(we have a world-leading rate of more than 40% of the population receiving a grant);
LETTER: Market distortion has not helped the poor
The unemployed are still waiting for companies founded by black South Africans to employ them
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Fact is BEE is a cruel joke on the poor”, May 29).
The ANC has tried:
The unfolding Daybreak Foods debacle ticks a few of these boxes. In spite of all this market distortion, the unemployed are entering the workplace with few skills, and are still waiting for companies founded by black South Africans to employ them.
