LETTER: Market distortion has not helped the poor

The unemployed are still waiting for companies founded by black South Africans to employ them

01 June 2025 - 13:35
Job seekers at a traffic light. Picture: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Fact is BEE is a cruel joke on the poor”, May 29).

The ANC has tried:

  • Transfers (we have a world-leading rate of more than 40% of the population receiving a grant);
  • Centralisation (such as with National Health Insurance);
  • Regulatory advantage (BEE preferential procurement, affirmative action); and
  • (Be)low-cost financing (the Public Investment Corporation, Ithala, the proposed Transformation Fund).

The unfolding Daybreak Foods debacle ticks a few of these boxes. In spite of all this market distortion, the unemployed are entering the workplace with few skills, and are still waiting for companies founded by black South Africans to employ them.

Greg Becker

Via BusinessLIVE

