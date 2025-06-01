Taylor is quite wrong about the Great Depression of the 1930s: it was caused precisely by an attack on free trade with high tariffs — as Trump wants to do now. The 1929 New York stock market crash happened with the bursting of a big bubble, caused partly by investing mania and partly by president Herbert Hoover’s stupid intervention in free markets.
If sound money had been protected and free trade allowed the economy would have recovered in a few years, but Hoover imposed high tariffs, notably the Hawley-Smoot Act of 1930. Other countries reciprocated. The result was that world trade ground to a halt and there was mass unemployment everywhere.
President Franklin D Roosevelt, a rich aristocrat, continued Hoover’s disastrous policies but was a great showman and convinced gullible people that he was ending the depression with this “New Deal”. He wasn’t.
Free trade and free capitalism always produce the most prosperity for everyone, especially the poor. Government interference always reduces it.
SA’s dismal economic performance, including 43% unemployment, is entirely due to government interference: job-destroying labour laws, poverty-increasing race laws such as BEE, and miles of enterprise-sapping red tape.
How to make our economy grow? Simple: remove the dead hand of the state. Allow our people to trade and do business among themselves as they wish. China removed the dead hand of the Communist Party from a section of the people (farmers and industrialists) and the result was the largest rise out of poverty the world has ever seen.
Andrew Kenny Kleinmond
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: High tariffs caused the Great Depression
Free trade and capitalism always produce the most prosperity for everyone
In his muddled article Tristen Taylor attacked free trade almost as strongly as Donald Trump (“Donald Trump rose to power on a broken social contract”, May 27).
Taylor is quite wrong about the Great Depression of the 1930s: it was caused precisely by an attack on free trade with high tariffs — as Trump wants to do now. The 1929 New York stock market crash happened with the bursting of a big bubble, caused partly by investing mania and partly by president Herbert Hoover’s stupid intervention in free markets.
If sound money had been protected and free trade allowed the economy would have recovered in a few years, but Hoover imposed high tariffs, notably the Hawley-Smoot Act of 1930. Other countries reciprocated. The result was that world trade ground to a halt and there was mass unemployment everywhere.
President Franklin D Roosevelt, a rich aristocrat, continued Hoover’s disastrous policies but was a great showman and convinced gullible people that he was ending the depression with this “New Deal”. He wasn’t.
Free trade and free capitalism always produce the most prosperity for everyone, especially the poor. Government interference always reduces it.
SA’s dismal economic performance, including 43% unemployment, is entirely due to government interference: job-destroying labour laws, poverty-increasing race laws such as BEE, and miles of enterprise-sapping red tape.
How to make our economy grow? Simple: remove the dead hand of the state. Allow our people to trade and do business among themselves as they wish. China removed the dead hand of the Communist Party from a section of the people (farmers and industrialists) and the result was the largest rise out of poverty the world has ever seen.
Andrew Kenny
Kleinmond
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Rather focus on Palestine
LETTER: Directors need skin in the game
LETTER: A lack of faith
LETTER: Market distortion has not helped the poor
LETTER: Regulations curb growth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Oil on track for second weekly decrease
NOMPILO MTSHALI: South Africa needs to export to Brics, other regions in wake ...
Africa can help shape a resilient global financial future
VW CEO speaks of ‘massive’ investments in US, newspaper reports
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.