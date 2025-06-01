Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Directors need skin in the game

Shareholders can decide at AGMs whether a particular director should serve

01 June 2025 - 13:30
Picture: 123RF/sophiejames
Picture: 123RF/sophiejames

Stephen Cranston’s recent column on directors holding shares in their companies hit the mark (“Force CEOs to act like company owner by buying its stock”, May 29).

Unfortunately, in SA both the King report and the JSE frown on nonexecutive directors holding shares in the listed companies on whose boards they serve, labelling them as not independent. To make matters worse, they prefer a preponderance of so-called independent nonexecutive directors.

I believe all directors should have skin in the game, even if it is a material holding. It is for the shareholders to decide at the AGM of the relevant company whether a director should serve.

Chris Otto
Hermanus

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

KIM POLLEY: Corporate SA must address executive pay with transparency

Boards must seize this moment and redefine how they reward leadership
Opinion
3 months ago
