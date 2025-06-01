Unfortunately, in SA both the King report and the JSE frown on nonexecutive directors holding shares in the listed companies on whose boards they serve, labelling them as not independent. To make matters worse, they prefer a preponderance of so-called independent nonexecutive directors.
LETTER: Directors need skin in the game
Shareholders can decide at AGMs whether a particular director should serve
Stephen Cranston’s recent column on directors holding shares in their companies hit the mark (“Force CEOs to act like company owner by buying its stock”, May 29).
Unfortunately, in SA both the King report and the JSE frown on nonexecutive directors holding shares in the listed companies on whose boards they serve, labelling them as not independent. To make matters worse, they prefer a preponderance of so-called independent nonexecutive directors.
I believe all directors should have skin in the game, even if it is a material holding. It is for the shareholders to decide at the AGM of the relevant company whether a director should serve.
Chris Otto
Hermanus
KIM POLLEY: Corporate SA must address executive pay with transparency
