LETTER: Rather focus on Palestine

Brandan is not the only cartoonist to portray Netanyahu in an unflattering way

29 May 2025 - 16:36
Palestinians carry aid supplies in the Gaza Strip, May 29 2025. Picture: RAMADAN ABED/REUTERS
David Wolpert, an unreconstructed Zionist, regards Brandan’s cartoon depicting Benjamin Netanyahu in a forklift filled with dead bodies as problematic. (“Cartoon in poor taste”, May 22).

For Wolpert’s information, Business Day’s cartoonist is no exception. The cartoonists of leading newspapers from all over the world have overwhelmingly portrayed Netanyahu in an unflattering way. 

Brandan does not have to draw another cartoon to meet Wolpert’s prejudiced view. Rather, Wolpert needs to seriously reflect on the morality and legality of maintaining a settler colonial apartheid state in historic Palestine.

Gunvant Govindjee
Ormonde

