LETTER: Pointless to bash the DA

Peter Bruce never backs the only alternative with even a sliver of hope of obtaining political power

29 May 2025 - 16:47
Picture: 123RF
One can criticise the DA for many things, but being confused or inconsistent on its stance on BEE isn’t one of them (“Fact is BEE is a cruel joke on the poor”, May 29).

It has maintained that BEE’s primary effect is the enrichment of connected people in the patronage ecosystem, a point the Zondo commission amply verified. It has maintained that redress can and should be determined via need — and means scorecards can and already do this, for example for university funding, where no race as “proxy” is needed.

It’s not clear what Peter Bruce means by “selling an alternative to BEE”. It has to be scrapped entirely. As for using the economic “calamity” to sell all this to jaded voters, surely it’s clear enough that the way out is though growth. Thanks to the same blue party everyone is now running around talking about it, including finance minister Enoch Godongwana, who now talks like this was his idea all along.

It’s pointless to bash the DA unless it is backed by substance. Bruce criticises the ANC relentlessly and flirts with opposition individuals at times, but never backs the only alternative with even a sliver of hope of actually obtaining political power. That a huge section of SA’s electorate will never buy it (apparently) changes nothing. SA’s market-orientated, nonracial centre is not a natural home for populism.

Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE

