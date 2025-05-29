LETTER: BEE isn’t sustainable

Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Fact is BEE is a cruel joke on the poor”, May 29). I think that more than anything the DA recognises the structural damage done to our economy because of BEE.
BEE is a racial form of crony capitalism that in effect removes competition in the labour and the capital markets by introducing a 30% hurdle rate on all institutions, state entities and the private sector. This is simply not sustainable.
It would not be so damaging if we had a large and fast-growing pool of skilled black business owners, managers and professionals. We don’t, for various reasons, and it’s quite evident. Until this social engineering ideology is removed, very little progress can be made to rectify the economy and invite investment.
The DA, which is by no means without its faults, is correct to fight the BEE battle first, because no sensible economic policies can ever gain traction under the prevailing conditions. No fancy DA policy document is going to make a bean’s difference without this battle being won first.
Ian Ferguson
