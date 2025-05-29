Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A lack of faith

The ANC is learning that trust is earned slowly but lost in an instant

29 May 2025 - 16:51
Picture: PHILLIP NOTHNAGEL
Picture: PHILLIP NOTHNAGEL

Kabelo Khumalo’s article refers (“Parks Tau rolls dice on R90bn tender”, May 28). 

When there is such a large trust deficit between the public and government, expect everything to be viewed as corrupt and challenged, regardless of how rigorous the process is.

The ANC created this monster and now it needs to live with the consequences of messy court challenges and the red tape that comes with it.

That’s why nothing ever gets done — everything’s continually challenged and reviewed, and gets tied up in court for years.

Trust is earned over years and lost in a moment. Good luck getting it back.

Darryl Williams
Via BusinessLIVE

