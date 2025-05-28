Successful transformation definitely is all about skills, and sadly SA has the worst school performance in the world.
You can get a matric certificate here and still be functionally illiterate in any language.
Mythical “targets” won’t change that.
Nigel Payne Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Transformation all about skills
Mythical ‘targets’ won’t change transformation
Thabo Mashongoane’s article refers (“Why skills must lead the transformation agenda”, May 28).
