LETTER: Transformation all about skills

Mythical ‘targets’ won’t change transformation

28 May 2025 - 13:53
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUBABALO LESOLLE
Thabo Mashongoane’s article refers (“Why skills must lead the transformation agenda”, May 28).

Successful transformation definitely is all about skills, and sadly SA has the worst school performance in the world.

You can get a matric certificate here and still be functionally illiterate in any language.

Mythical “targets” won’t change that.

Nigel Payne
Via BusinessLIVE

THABO MASHONGOANE: Why skills must lead the transformation agenda

The employment equity regulations can be seen as a catalyst for investment, in people, institutions and long-term prosperity
Opinion
12 hours ago
