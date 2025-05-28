LETTER: How to create a decent society

The great British chemist and inventor Sir Humphry Davy wrote that “the truly philosophical inquirer into nature ... will feel that truth is more promoted by the minute and accurate examination of a few objects than by any premature attempts at grand and universal theories”.
In this spirit, if we are to create the material basis of a decent society in SA, perhaps more of our thinking should be about specific microeconomic matters. Two such matters deserve priority.
First, the national government must commission fine-grained assessments of the extent to which each statute, and its subordinate regulations and directives, at all levels of government inhibit productivity increases in both the public and private sectors.
Second, while the limitations of industry policy are well known, emphasis on support for entrepreneurship and related innovation may be worth the costs of policy design and implementation.
SA will never come close to reducing its appalling unemployment rate unless entrepreneurs are able to invest in improved and new products and services, technologies and more effective organisational processes and structures. It is also essential that a culture of support for entrepreneurship pervades the public service and political party policy thinking.
Grand and universal theories have their place, but in SA they too often degenerate into simplistic ideologies and slogans. We pay a heavy price for such indulgences.
Dr Doug Blackmur Table View
