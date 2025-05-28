LETTER: Does Malema think it’s right to tax people who stayed to build democratic SA?

EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Since 1994, when apartheid officially ended, about 1-million people have left SA. Their reasons for leaving included despair at the country’s political situation (which worsened markedly during Jacob Zuma’s disastrous tenure), deteriorating municipal services, violent crime, rampant corruption, weak law enforcement, BEE regulations and plummeting standards in various other aspects of our lives. And we have high taxes.
Julius Malema recently proposed an "apartheid" tax. Does it occur to him that (presumably) the target of his proposed tax, white taxpayers, are proportionately almost half today of the population in our country than we were in 1994? A fifth of the white population, many of whom were qualified people including engineers, accountants and doctors, have gone.
Does he now want them to pay an apartheid tax from wherever they live overseas? Or does he think it is appropriate to target those who stayed and committed their careers and families to building a democratic SA, those who wanted our new SA to prosper and were prepared to put their backs into it?
Or does he perhaps think black taxpayers who suffered under apartheid should also pay this apartheid tax? How ironic that would be. How about newly qualified income earners from all races who were born after 1994 and are now beginning their careers being asked to pay an apartheid tax?
Malema has already seen his EFF leadership comrades depart in droves. Does it occur to him that even within his own dwindling party his thinking and leadership ways are likely viewed as outdated? Trying day after day to mask a racist agenda as “redress” and persistently being angry will take our country nowhere. SA desperately needs a collective focus on the future, not the past.
In challenging circumstances, South Africans of all cultures and races are now mostly looking forward, wanting to create better lives for our children and to make our country better, rather than perpetually looking into the rearview mirror with revolutionary zeal.
Trevor Munday Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Does Malema think it’s right to tax people who stayed to build democratic SA?
EFF leader Julius Malema is trying to mask a racist agenda as ‘redress’
Since 1994, when apartheid officially ended, about 1-million people have left SA. Their reasons for leaving included despair at the country’s political situation (which worsened markedly during Jacob Zuma’s disastrous tenure), deteriorating municipal services, violent crime, rampant corruption, weak law enforcement, BEE regulations and plummeting standards in various other aspects of our lives. And we have high taxes.
Julius Malema recently proposed an "apartheid" tax. Does it occur to him that (presumably) the target of his proposed tax, white taxpayers, are proportionately almost half today of the population in our country than we were in 1994? A fifth of the white population, many of whom were qualified people including engineers, accountants and doctors, have gone.
Does he now want them to pay an apartheid tax from wherever they live overseas? Or does he think it is appropriate to target those who stayed and committed their careers and families to building a democratic SA, those who wanted our new SA to prosper and were prepared to put their backs into it?
Or does he perhaps think black taxpayers who suffered under apartheid should also pay this apartheid tax? How ironic that would be. How about newly qualified income earners from all races who were born after 1994 and are now beginning their careers being asked to pay an apartheid tax?
Malema has already seen his EFF leadership comrades depart in droves. Does it occur to him that even within his own dwindling party his thinking and leadership ways are likely viewed as outdated? Trying day after day to mask a racist agenda as “redress” and persistently being angry will take our country nowhere. SA desperately needs a collective focus on the future, not the past.
In challenging circumstances, South Africans of all cultures and races are now mostly looking forward, wanting to create better lives for our children and to make our country better, rather than perpetually looking into the rearview mirror with revolutionary zeal.
Trevor Munday
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Former president Thabo Mbeki defends ‘kill the Boer’ song as a mere ‘chant’
‘It was successful,’ says Cyril Ramaphosa of economic talks with US
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Trump handed Cyril Ramaphosa and SA a win
NATASHA MARRIAN: US could hit Malema and Zuma with sanctions
LETTER: ANC’s silence over Malema’s rhetoric raises questions
FACTBOX: Five false claims by Trump during Ramaphosa meeting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Former president Thabo Mbeki defends ‘kill the Boer’ song as a mere ‘chant’
NATASHA MARRIAN: US could hit Malema and Zuma with sanctions
LETTER: ANC’s silence over Malema’s rhetoric raises questions
FACTBOX: Five false claims by Trump during Ramaphosa meeting
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.