LETTER: BEE benefits Ramaphosa

President has never created a business

28 May 2025 - 13:42
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

Thando Maeko’s article refers (“Ramaphosa says BEE not an impediment to growth”, May 27). 

This coming from the president of a country with the lowest growth and highest unemployment rate in Sub-Saharan Africa, and who is personally the greatest BEE beneficiary in the country despite never having created a business.

The man has no shame.

Guyck Van Heerden
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Maritime sector on the rocks

Its just another item to add to the long list of issues waiting to fail, about to fail or having already imploded
Opinion
23 hours ago

LETTER: Dollar faces declining spiral

The US’s dollar privilege may be coming to the end
Opinion
3 hours ago

LETTER: It’s always about jobs

Red tape and bureaucracy, no matter how well intended, destroy employment
Opinion
23 hours ago

LETTER: GNU must roll up sleeves

No legislation for jobs nor any effective policy changes have emerged
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Race-based laws on statute books

There is no place in democratic SA for apartheid-era laws
Opinion
1 day ago
