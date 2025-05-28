This coming from the president of a country with the lowest growth and highest unemployment rate in Sub-Saharan Africa, and who is personally the greatest BEE beneficiary in the country despite never having created a business.
The man has no shame.
Guyck Van Heerden Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: BEE benefits Ramaphosa
President has never created a business
Thando Maeko’s article refers (“Ramaphosa says BEE not an impediment to growth”, May 27).
This coming from the president of a country with the lowest growth and highest unemployment rate in Sub-Saharan Africa, and who is personally the greatest BEE beneficiary in the country despite never having created a business.
The man has no shame.
Guyck Van Heerden
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Maritime sector on the rocks
LETTER: Dollar faces declining spiral
LETTER: It’s always about jobs
LETTER: GNU must roll up sleeves
LETTER: Race-based laws on statute books
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
‘It was successful,’ says Cyril Ramaphosa of economic talks with US
CLEO ROSE-INNES: Is the Group of 20 about to get Doge(d)?
Ramaphosa says BEE not an impediment to growth
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.