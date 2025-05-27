Setting aside ridiculous claims of white genocide, what is fake news regarding EWC and race-based laws? There is no debate that we have EWC and race-based (racist) laws on our statute books. BEE and affirmative action are blatantly discriminatory. They base policy purely on skin pigmentation. There is no place in democratic SA for such apartheid-era laws.
As for transforming the “white-owned” economy, what exactly does Gqubule have in mind? Confiscation? Extortion? EWC? How about black South Africans earning and growing their own share of the economy without cannibalising what exists? If Gqubule was honest he would concede that his “transformation” is purely retribution and redress and nothing to do with growing the economy.
Our economy has languished and stagnated under 30 years of woke socialist mismanagement. The victim and entitlement mentality has got to go and be replaced by a pragmatic, merit-based mindset that seeks to compete with the best in the world and not expect special treatment or favours.
SA must be welcoming to all who wish to contribute, and not just those of certain skin tones. We left that behind in 1994. Let’s not keep dragging the stinking corpse of apartheid along with us.
Michael Blain Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Race-based laws on statute books
There is no place in democratic SA for apartheid-era laws
Duma Gqubule writes: “It appears that Musk lit the match that resulted in fake news about white genocide, expropriation without compensation (EWC) and so-called race-based laws reaching the White House.” (“Musk should get the Trump treatment over satellite internet”, May 27).
Setting aside ridiculous claims of white genocide, what is fake news regarding EWC and race-based laws? There is no debate that we have EWC and race-based (racist) laws on our statute books. BEE and affirmative action are blatantly discriminatory. They base policy purely on skin pigmentation. There is no place in democratic SA for such apartheid-era laws.
As for transforming the “white-owned” economy, what exactly does Gqubule have in mind? Confiscation? Extortion? EWC? How about black South Africans earning and growing their own share of the economy without cannibalising what exists? If Gqubule was honest he would concede that his “transformation” is purely retribution and redress and nothing to do with growing the economy.
Our economy has languished and stagnated under 30 years of woke socialist mismanagement. The victim and entitlement mentality has got to go and be replaced by a pragmatic, merit-based mindset that seeks to compete with the best in the world and not expect special treatment or favours.
SA must be welcoming to all who wish to contribute, and not just those of certain skin tones. We left that behind in 1994. Let’s not keep dragging the stinking corpse of apartheid along with us.
Michael Blain
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
GABRIEL CROUSE: This is how BEE has worsened joblessness
DUMA GQUBULE: Musk should get the Trump treatment over satellite internet
New draft rules for foreign telecom operators raise questions
MICHAEL AVERY: Mantashe dumps a steaming pile of excrement on the mining sector
CHRIS BARRON: Business yearns to be free, but is locked in chains
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Trump agrees US will participate in G20, says Ramaphosa
Former president Thabo Mbeki defends ‘kill the Boer’ song as a mere ‘chant’
‘It was successful,’ says Cyril Ramaphosa of economic talks with US
US meeting spurs SA into action over high crime rate
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.