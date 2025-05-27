We spoke a few times on his radio show five years ago about all these brakes on investment and job growth. It’s astounding that little has improved and that mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe is doubling down on his drive to ruin the industry by trying to drag companies processing tailings into Franz Kafka’s The Trial.
In a parallel universe, President Cyril Ramaphosa found the imagined courage to pitch access to SA’s mineral riches to the US. Right hand, please meet left hand.
David Holland Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Parallel universes
Ramaphosa and Mantashe appear to inhabit different realities
