LETTER: Parallel universes

Ramaphosa and Mantashe appear to inhabit different realities

27 May 2025 - 17:41
President Cyril Ramaphosa looks on during a press conference, after his White House meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, US. File photo: REUTERS/LEAH MILLS
Michael Avery’s most recent column refers (“Mantashe dumps a steaming pile of excrement on the mining sector”, May 27).

We spoke a few times on his radio show five years ago about all these brakes on investment and job growth. It’s astounding that little has improved and that mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe is doubling down on his drive to ruin the industry by trying to drag companies processing tailings into Franz Kafka’s The Trial.

In a parallel universe, President Cyril Ramaphosa found the imagined courage to pitch access to SA’s mineral riches to the US. Right hand, please meet left hand.

David Holland
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

MICHAEL AVERY: Mantashe dumps a steaming pile of excrement on the mining sector

The system for accessing SA’s mineral wealth is a bureaucratic mess
21 hours ago

BEE rules in mining bill raise red flags

Minerals Council SA says the mineral bill does not reflect the council’s input
9 hours ago

Overhaul of mining law gazetted for comment

Mineral & petroleum resources minister says the draft bill deals with issues raised over several years
1 week ago
