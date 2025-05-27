Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Maritime sector on the rocks

It's just another item to add to the long list of issues waiting to fail, about to fail or having already imploded

27 May 2025 - 17:44
Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

The looming crisis in the maritime sector refers (“SA in troubled waters for maritime disasters, experts warn”, May 27).

Just another critical item to add to the long list of issues waiting to fail, about to fail or having already completely imploded — proudly brought to you by the ANC and its inability to plan, maintain and co-operate with support mechanisms that a functioning country would reasonably be expected to have ready and prepared.

Eish, we all say. What next ... SA Inc continues to set the bar lower and lower. True to form for revolutionary governments that don’t know what’s really important, like serving the country that voted them into power.

Dylan Allison
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SA in troubled waters for maritime disasters, experts warn

The country may be in breach of international treaties as defence force lacks the capacity to meet UN search and rescue obligations
Economy
21 hours ago
