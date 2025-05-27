Just another critical item to add to the long list of issues waiting to fail, about to fail or having already completely imploded — proudly brought to you by the ANC and its inability to plan, maintain and co-operate with support mechanisms that a functioning country would reasonably be expected to have ready and prepared.
Eish, we all say. What next ... SA Inc continues to set the bar lower and lower. True to form for revolutionary governments that don’t know what’s really important, like serving the country that voted them into power.
Dylan Allison
LETTER: Maritime sector on the rocks
It's just another item to add to the long list of issues waiting to fail, about to fail or having already imploded
The looming crisis in the maritime sector refers ("SA in troubled waters for maritime disasters, experts warn", May 27).
Dylan Allison
Via BusinessLIVE
SA in troubled waters for maritime disasters, experts warn
