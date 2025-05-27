Opinion / Letters

LETTER: It’s always about jobs

Red tape and bureaucracy, no matter how well intended, destroy employment

27 May 2025 - 17:32
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tristen Taylor’s second article on Jacksonian democracy was a nicely written review of history (“Donald Trump rose to power on a broken social contract”, May 27). However, the author seems to be subtly having a dig at free markets, implying that the right kind of state leadership will get SA out of its mess.

It should be clear to South Africans by now that more state involvement only digs the hole deeper. We need jobs, and jobs can only be created when entrepreneurs identify needs that can profitably be met. Red tape and bureaucracy, no matter how well intended, destroy jobs.

Let’s worry about potential problems higher up Maslow’s hierarchy of needs when 90% of South Africans who want jobs are employed.

Phillip de Jager
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

WATCH: SA unemployment rate rises to 32.9% in first quarter

Business Day TV speaks to Azar Jammine, chief economist at Econometrix
Economy
2 weeks ago

SA joblessness continues its relentless climb

The unemployment figure, including those who have given up looking for work, has risen to 43.1%
Economy
2 weeks ago

PAUL MARITZ: Three quick cuts to jump-start the SA economy

SA’s future lies in a mixed economy with a liberated infrastructure grid, not a Soviet-style ministry dictating who may build what and where
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: Mantashe dumps a steaming pile of ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TEMBA A NOLUTSHUNGU: The spectre of the NHI ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: True shape of Pick n Pay turnaround
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: Motsoaledi’s new age of denialism is ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: SA’s equity equivalent ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

SA joblessness continues its relentless climb

Economy

WATCH: SA unemployment rate rises to 32.9% in first quarter

Economy

Volvo Cars to cut 3,000 jobs as demand for electric vehicles slows

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.