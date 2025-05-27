Tristen Taylor’s second article on Jacksonian democracy was a nicely written review of history (“Donald Trump rose to power on a broken social contract”, May 27). However, the author seems to be subtly having a dig at free markets, implying that the right kind of state leadership will get SA out of its mess.
It should be clear to South Africans by now that more state involvement only digs the hole deeper. We need jobs, and jobs can only be created when entrepreneurs identify needs that can profitably be met. Red tape and bureaucracy, no matter how well intended, destroy jobs.
Let’s worry about potential problems higher up Maslow’s hierarchy of needs when 90% of South Africans who want jobs are employed.
Phillip de Jager Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: It’s always about jobs
Red tape and bureaucracy, no matter how well intended, destroy employment
Phillip de Jager
