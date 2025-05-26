Civil society has for a long time emphasised the need to undertake a human resource and skills audit. Picture: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ
The municipal audit outcomes highlight the gap between where local government is and where it should be, exposing SA’s leadership crisis and governance challenges.
Most municipalities are littered with technical managers who are unfit to enable the delivery of quality services in communities.
Civil society has for a long time emphasised the need to undertake a human resource and skills audit. Yet the move was deemed risky and likely to result in major casualties. But it is the function of our political leadership to take difficult decisions.
A careful analysis of the rot bedevilling local government should have been the starting point. It would have effectively identified where gaps are to bolster a paradigm shift to the required levels of skills and capabilities. Clearly, the source of the inertia hobbling SA is at the top.
Morgan Phaahla Ekurhuleni
LETTER: Skills gap starts at the top
Local government skills audit is long overdue
