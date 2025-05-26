Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Skills gap starts at the top

Local government skills audit is long overdue

26 May 2025 - 16:18
Civil society has for a long time emphasised the need to undertake a human resource and skills audit. Picture: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ
The municipal audit outcomes highlight the gap between where local government is and where it should be, exposing SA’s leadership crisis and governance challenges.

Most municipalities are littered with technical managers who are unfit to enable the delivery of quality services in communities.

Civil society has for a long time emphasised the need to undertake a human resource and skills audit. Yet the move was deemed risky and likely to result in major casualties. But it is the function of our political leadership to take difficult decisions.

A careful analysis of the rot bedevilling local government should have been the starting point. It would have effectively identified where gaps are to bolster a paradigm shift to the required levels of skills and capabilities. Clearly, the source of the inertia hobbling SA is at the top.

Morgan Phaahla
Ekurhuleni 

LETTER: ANC’s silence over Malema’s rhetoric raises questions

Absence of censure contrasts with robust responses over allegations of racism
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: The high cost of compliance

Bureaucracy makes it near impossible for small firms to comply with government’s regulations
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Cape Town ratepayers bear brunt

Property owners squeezed to help fund free basic services to the poor
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Catastrophic collapse of national integrity

Corruption is so endemic in government circles  that it has become commonplace
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Solidarity with the oppressed

South Africans who endured apartheid recognise its reincarnation in Israel’s treatment of Palestinians
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: SA and Israel death rate an odious comparison

Deliberate starvation of Gazans is shameful and not something to compare with SA
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Recognition of injustice

Even SA’s poor people have a right to speak out about the Gaza crisis
Opinion
6 days ago
