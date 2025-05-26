Our manufacturing business employs about 45 people, with a turnover just less than R50m. As bad as things are, the following hurdles still lie ahead: exceeding 50 staff will trigger employment equity requirements involving substantial costs and reorganisation of the business to comply, and exceeding R50m annual turnover will bump the business into a new universe of compliance requirements.
We already spend more than R60,000 monthly on compliance. This is on top of the in-house admin staff managing the daily requirements. With the average age of the senior management being above 70, I have to wonder what young person would be convinced that this is a sensible career path.
The graph is pointing one way. By importing finished goods you can sidestep all these requirements and are likely to land a cheaper product anyway.
Occasionally business consultants visit and I used to find humour in their jargon, but lately they have been giving me pause — is the juice worth the squeeze? The view worth the climb? Will the victory be worth the battle?
Jeremy Samson MD, Wilsam
LETTER: Rules stifle manufacturing
A quagmire of new legislation makes it impossible to execute any new business
Manufacturing in SA has dropped from 23% of GDP in 1990 to 13% in 2025, and as the owner of a manufacturing company I am surprised it hasn’t dropped more.
I have always found the process of coming up with a concept and producing a final product deeply rewarding, but lately I am revisiting this career path.
Ninety One founder and CEO Hendrik du Toit describes entrepreneurs in SA as “browbeaten”, and I couldn’t agree more. A quagmire of new legislation and rules make it impossible to execute any new business.
