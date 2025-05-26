LETTER: GNU must roll up sleeves

US President Donald Trump talks to President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, the US, on May 21 2025. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
The whole world watched the smackdown televised infotainment in the Oval Office last Wednesday and now knows for sure that:
SA is a dangerous place for its whole population, not only white farmers.
Criminality is rampant in SA — especially on the Cape Flats, where gangsters rule the roost.
The murder rate in SA is unacceptably high, but crime goes unaddressed by the underresourced and ill-trained police.
All efforts to redress the legacy of unfair discrimination have largely failed, creating instead more discrimination Elon Musk experiences as unfair.
Jobs are in short supply in SA due to a paucity of new investment and a failure to nurture existing investments.
Research and polling by the Institute of Race Relations and the Social Research Foundation confirm that the major preoccupation of most South Africans is the parlous state of the economy, which leads to the lack of new jobs.
The government of national unity (GNU) was formed in July 2024 to create jobs, but not a single piece of legislation nor any effective policy changes have emerged from it. Instead, a disputed budget is all the GNU has to show for its initial efforts in government. There appears to be no urgency to reform economic policy, address crime and corruption and create the longed for (but ever diminishing) jobs.
It is the GNU’s duty to proactively address the desire of the people to have jobs, dignity and a better life.
In an open, accountable and responsive dispensation it is not too much to ask of government that secure peace, sustainable progress and shared prosperity be devised by those in office, even if it means abandoning long-cherished but unworkable ideology, rolling up sleeves on safety, and upholding the rule of law in a way that attracts investors and tourists to our shores.
Paul Hoffman Director, Accountability Now
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: GNU must roll up sleeves
No legislation for jobs nor any effective policy changes have emerged
The whole world watched the smackdown televised infotainment in the Oval Office last Wednesday and now knows for sure that:
Research and polling by the Institute of Race Relations and the Social Research Foundation confirm that the major preoccupation of most South Africans is the parlous state of the economy, which leads to the lack of new jobs.
The government of national unity (GNU) was formed in July 2024 to create jobs, but not a single piece of legislation nor any effective policy changes have emerged from it. Instead, a disputed budget is all the GNU has to show for its initial efforts in government. There appears to be no urgency to reform economic policy, address crime and corruption and create the longed for (but ever diminishing) jobs.
It is the GNU’s duty to proactively address the desire of the people to have jobs, dignity and a better life.
In an open, accountable and responsive dispensation it is not too much to ask of government that secure peace, sustainable progress and shared prosperity be devised by those in office, even if it means abandoning long-cherished but unworkable ideology, rolling up sleeves on safety, and upholding the rule of law in a way that attracts investors and tourists to our shores.
Paul Hoffman
Director, Accountability Now
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Rules stifle manufacturing
LETTER: Ramaphosa failed to elaborate
LETTER: Skills gap starts at the top
LETTER: Imagine showing Trump videos of school shootings
LETTER: Only narco states beat SA at crime
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: Budget’s mixed bag for SMEs
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa on the spot over soaring household costs
NATASHA MARRIAN: US could hit Malema and Zuma with sanctions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.