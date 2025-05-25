Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa failed to elaborate

President did not reveal that more than 100,000 white people have emigrated to SA

25 May 2025 - 16:49
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

In his Oval Office meeting with US President Donald Trump, President Cyril Ramaphosa should have said explicitly that Julius Malema was expelled from the ANC.

He should also have pointed out that more than 100,000 white Britons, Dutch, and German citizens have emigrated to SA to spend their retirement decades here. And he could mention that one white US civilian astronaut has bought a vineyard near Paarl.

But overall, Ramaphosa did as well as could be expected, better than Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Having Johann Rupert and John Steenhuisen as part of the SA delegation did as much as anything else to discredit the alt-right propaganda and smears against our country.

Keith Gottschalk
Claremont

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SA submits trade package to US

The framework was handed in prior to the meeting on Wednesday between President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump
National
3 days ago

FACTBOX: Five false claims by Trump during Ramaphosa meeting

From genocide of white farmers to violent land seizures, Trump's claims are contradicted by evidence
National
3 days ago

Ambush of Ramaphosa could leave foreign leaders wary of Trump meetings

‘Engaging on Trump’s terms never goes well for anyone,’ says former US ambassador to SA Patrick Gaspard
National
3 days ago

WATCH: Ramaphosa meets Trump at the White House

South Africans send well wishes to their leader ahead of much-anticipated diplomatic engagement
National
4 days ago
