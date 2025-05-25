LETTER: Ramaphosa failed to elaborate

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO
In his Oval Office meeting with US President Donald Trump, President Cyril Ramaphosa should have said explicitly that Julius Malema was expelled from the ANC.
He should also have pointed out that more than 100,000 white Britons, Dutch, and German citizens have emigrated to SA to spend their retirement decades here. And he could mention that one white US civilian astronaut has bought a vineyard near Paarl.
But overall, Ramaphosa did as well as could be expected, better than Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Having Johann Rupert and John Steenhuisen as part of the SA delegation did as much as anything else to discredit the alt-right propaganda and smears against our country.
Keith Gottschalk Claremont
