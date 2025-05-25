Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Only narco states beat SA at crime

Not policing and convicting wrongdoers has to be one of the major failures of the ANC government

25 May 2025 - 17:15
Picture: 123RF
Though any discussion of SA’s shocking crime statistics is welcome, perhaps the Oval Office at prime time isn’t ideal. (“White genocide dominates face-off”, May 22).

Our homicide rate of about 35-40 per 100,000 of the population is only exceeded by some South American narco states. Crime is a complex subject involving many social variables but the failure to police, prosecute and convict wrongdoers has to be one of the major failures of the ANC government.

Whether in politics, business or even popular TV shows, violence is accepted as a cultural norm. The criminal justice system seems to have given up fighting in a corrupt landscape while lacking any reasonable prosecuting ability. 

If the people at the top have as much to fear from justice as the common criminal, it will be a long time before things change for the better.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

