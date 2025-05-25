Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Imagine showing Trump videos of school shootings

Rules of diplomacy and decency towards guests in your house do not exist under Maga rule

25 May 2025 - 17:12
US President Donald Trump, right, and President Cyril Ramaphosa look at a monitor (not pictured) that shows videos allegedly pertaining to the genocide of white people in SA, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on May 21 2025. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
US President Donald Trump, right, and President Cyril Ramaphosa look at a monitor (not pictured) that shows videos allegedly pertaining to the genocide of white people in SA, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on May 21 2025. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

Another ambush in the White House (Zapiro calls it the White Supremacy House). In my diplomatic career I have never seen or heard of such a brutal ambush of an invited guest of a democratic country before the cameras of the world in which material received from cohorts in SA were presented on a big screen.

You do not put your guests in such a position before world cameras. Sensitive issues are discussed behind closed doors by decent leaders. Rules of diplomacy and decency towards guests in your house do not exist under Maga rule, ask Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, leader of a democratic country under siege by a ruthless dictator.

Imagine our president does the same in the Union Buildings, showing a video of school shootings, police brutality and violent crimes in the US on a big screen before the world’s news media.

Dawie Jacobs
Pretoria

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Trump handed Cyril Ramaphosa and SA a win

Instead of fighting among ourselves, SA is united in condemnation for Donald Trump’s trash talking
Opinion
2 days ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Two SA golfers walked into the White House ...

When Trump turned his lights down low and bedded Ramaphosa with a video nasty…
Opinion
2 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: US could hit Malema and Zuma with sanctions

There may be fallout for the politicians in the video Trump played to illustrate his genocide point
Opinion
2 days ago

DERRICK MSIBI: A chance for Africa to redefine trade agreements

With global upheavals the order of the day, it's time to tap into the vast opportunities emerging on the continent, writes Derrick Msibi.
Opinion
14 hours ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Golf is a convenient obsession for the global elite

It is no surprise that Ernie Els and Retief Goosen attended the White House meeting
Opinion
2 days ago

HOSUK LEE-MAKIYAMA: Trump’s tariff war has a digital second act

How SA’s digital regulation could deepen the US tariff dispute
Opinion
2 days ago
