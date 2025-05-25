US President Donald Trump, right, and President Cyril Ramaphosa look at a monitor (not pictured) that shows videos allegedly pertaining to the genocide of white people in SA, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on May 21 2025. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Another ambush in the White House (Zapiro calls it the White Supremacy House). In my diplomatic career I have never seen or heard of such a brutal ambush of an invited guest of a democratic country before the cameras of the world in which material received from cohorts in SA were presented on a big screen.
You do not put your guests in such a position before world cameras. Sensitive issues are discussed behind closed doors by decent leaders. Rules of diplomacy and decency towards guests in your house do not exist under Maga rule, ask Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, leader of a democratic country under siege by a ruthless dictator.
Imagine our president does the same in the Union Buildings, showing a video of school shootings, police brutality and violent crimes in the US on a big screen before the world’s news media.
Dawie Jacobs Pretoria
LETTER: Imagine showing Trump videos of school shootings
Rules of diplomacy and decency towards guests in your house do not exist under Maga rule
