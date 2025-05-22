LETTER: Catastrophic collapse of national integrity

From the prolific pen of Paul Hoffman (Accountability Now), whose letters are frequently carried in these pages, we are regularly reminded of the breadth and depth of the chronic corruption that permeates SA society and undermines any hope of our country being deemed as one of national integrity.
Of major concern and as emphasised by Hoffman in his writings, is the increasing, uncontrolled presence of this fermenting festering blight on our society within and among our political establishments, their representatives, the public sector and appointed cadres and their accomplices from the private sector.
Corruption is so endemic in government circles and is such an ever-present feature of our daily lives that it has become commonplace and easily swept under the carpet by those who are guilty of it.
The ANC-led government has, despite its protestations, turned a blind eye to corruption in its midst and has blatantly ignored the Constitutional Court call for a chapter 9 Integrity Commission and so the Zondo inquiry lies dead in the water, cash in couches remains unexplained, corruption charges against the deputy president and other cabinet ministers are not addressed, VBS Mutual Bank scandal-linked MPs continue to pontificate in parliament, countless state-owned enterprise directors and employees enjoy the fruits of their looting and the bribery, embezzlement, fraud and abuse of political office carries on unhindered.
There are many reasons for our failing national economy and the ANC-led government’s inability to properly address poverty, unemployment and equality and to attract the foreign and domestic investment capital so desperately needed to drive the nation to a prosperous future, but our pervasive and tolerated catastrophic corruption is, quite possibly, the most relevant.
David Gant Kenilworth
