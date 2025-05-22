Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cartoon in poor taste

Honest reporting on the Gaza war, including cartoons that represent the cartoonist’s views, requires context

22 May 2025 - 16:14
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/ABIR SULTAN
I have a problem with your cartoonist Brandan’s latest cartoon (May 19). It depicts Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu in a forklift filled with dead bodies, with the text, “At least 53,339 Palestinians killed by Israel.”

A neutral team of British army officers disputed these numbers that were prepared by the Palestinians, and claim that they are exaggerated by 50%-60%, and nearly 80% of these deaths were male Hamas “fighters”.

Honest reporting on the war, including cartoons that represent the cartoonist’s views, requires context.

The war was started by Hamas, which launched a savage attack on Israelis on October 7 2023. 

In the name of context and fairness, can we now expect Brandan to create a cartoon clearly depicting laughing, sneering Palestinians stabbing, raping, beheading and burning alive more than 1,200 people?

If Brandan produces such a cartoon he can claim impartiality.

David Wolpert
Sydney

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

