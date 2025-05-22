Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/ABIR SULTAN
I have a problem with your cartoonist Brandan’s latest cartoon (May 19). It depicts Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu in a forklift filled with dead bodies, with the text, “At least 53,339 Palestinians killed by Israel.”
A neutral team of British army officers disputed these numbers that were prepared by the Palestinians, and claim that they are exaggerated by 50%-60%, and nearly 80% of these deaths were male Hamas “fighters”.
Honest reporting on the war, including cartoons that represent the cartoonist’s views, requires context.
The war was started by Hamas, which launched a savage attack on Israelis on October 7 2023.
In the name of context and fairness, can we now expect Brandan to create a cartoon clearly depicting laughing, sneering Palestinians stabbing, raping, beheading and burning alive more than 1,200 people?
If Brandan produces such a cartoon he can claim impartiality.
David Wolpert Sydney
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Cartoon in poor taste
Honest reporting on the Gaza war, including cartoons that represent the cartoonist’s views, requires context
I have a problem with your cartoonist Brandan’s latest cartoon (May 19). It depicts Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu in a forklift filled with dead bodies, with the text, “At least 53,339 Palestinians killed by Israel.”
A neutral team of British army officers disputed these numbers that were prepared by the Palestinians, and claim that they are exaggerated by 50%-60%, and nearly 80% of these deaths were male Hamas “fighters”.
Honest reporting on the war, including cartoons that represent the cartoonist’s views, requires context.
The war was started by Hamas, which launched a savage attack on Israelis on October 7 2023.
In the name of context and fairness, can we now expect Brandan to create a cartoon clearly depicting laughing, sneering Palestinians stabbing, raping, beheading and burning alive more than 1,200 people?
If Brandan produces such a cartoon he can claim impartiality.
David Wolpert
Sydney
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Recognition of injustice
LETTER: Solidarity with the oppressed
Search for food a daily struggle in war-torn Gaza
Pope Leo appeals for Israel to allow aid in Gaza
Germany records rise in politically motivated crimes
UK suspends free trade talks with Israel over ‘monstrous’ escalation in Gaza
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
CARTOON: Trump’s selective genocide
LETTER: Recognition of injustice
‘Hatred for Jews and Israel aligned’ in US murder of Israeli embassy staff
LETTER: SA and Israel death rate an odious comparison
LETTER: Solidarity with the oppressed
LETTER: Time to deal with tyrants
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.