LETTER: A Marshall Plan is needed

We have an economy functionally destroyed not by war but by venal incompetence, the equivalent of war

22 May 2025 - 14:32
It is difficult to know how to make a sensible response to Howard Pearce (“Loosen the purse strings”, Letters, May 16). He and the object of his affection, Duma Gqubule, believe it would be positive for the government to spend more than it receives in taxes and to increase the “so-called” deficit. It reminds us of Robert Mugabe who asked whether anyone had heard of a country going bankrupt. Unfortunately it was left to those that came after him to discover that there is nothing “so-called” about a debt when it comes due.

While in the right hands it may be faintly possible to borrow one’s way out of distress, our inability, or rather the ANC’s inability, to spend money wisely is precisely what got us into this mess. If we haven’t learnt by now that the ANC is incapable of governing, we will never learn.

What we have is an economy functionally destroyed not by war but by venal incompetence, the equivalent of war. What we need is some kind of Marshall Plan, not more of the same mistakes that got us here. What we need is jobs, not the finance ministry in the hands of that thoughtful and capable economist, Duma Gqubule.

BC Hay
Parktown North

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number

