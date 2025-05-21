Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The high cost of compliance

Bureaucracy makes it near impossible for small firms to comply with government’s regulations

21 May 2025 - 13:46
Every sane person in SA knows that the best way to get the economy going is to promote the ease of doing business, especially in the small business sector.

However, bureaucracy and pure inefficiency make it virtually impossible to comply with all of the government’s regulations, returns and systems, to say nothing of the countless hours wasted while attempting to do so.

No wonder so many small businesses stay below the radar and remain unregistered with the authorities. Compliance is just too costly and time consuming.

If anyone doubts what I am saying, just attempt to complete and submit the annual Workmen’s Compensation return online. This should be a simple process but the department of employment & Labour has really and truly made a dog’s breakfast of the website and, after more than two hours of trying yesterday, we eventually gave up.

It is my understanding that returns are due by May 31 so we still have 11 days in which to ignore the business while we keep trying to complete and submit a return. What a complete waste of time.

Derek Pryce
Via email

