LETTER: Soviet Union extended empire through World War 2
Writer is correct in reminding columnist of the role and motives of one of the winners
Sydney Kaye is correct to remind Ismail Lagardien of the role and motives of the Soviet Union in World War 2 (“Columnist needs to go back a bit further in time”, Letters, May 19).
It might also be useful to remind ourselves that the US entered World War 1 very late in the day. Had it participated from 1914, maybe the following years of slaughter and destruction, as well as the events of the 1920s and 1930s, may not have occurred.
The US, furthermore, only entered World War 2 when it was attacked by Japan at Pearl Harbor in 1941. Until then it allowed the UK and the Commonwealth to fight the Nazi assault almost alone, with the UK being forced into bankruptcy in financing the resistance.
Who were the “winners” of World War 2? Arguably the Soviet Union (at appalling human cost) in extending its empire in Eastern Europe, and the US, whose economic dominance the world is still experiencing (as well as those millions who were spared life under totalitarian regimes).
Dr Doug Blackmur
Table View
