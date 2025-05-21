While I commend Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis for reminding finance minister Enoch Godongwana to pay Cape Town its equitable share from the national fiscus (“Godongwana urged to protect funding for councils”, May 20), his reasoning is atrocious.
He argues that if Cape Town’s equitable share is reduced, which it has been in the past two financial years, it will not be possible to sustainably deliver free basic services to Cape Town’s poorest inhabitants and the shortfall will have to come from property rates. This is already happening with proposed rateable increases of up to and exceeding 30% due to take effect in July.
As the UK’s refugee crisis has demonstrated, if you proffer free basic services there will always be those who will literally go though hell to take them up.
Unless all those who decide to move to Cape Town are made to pay for its upkeep and infrastructure in the same way as its property-owning inhabitants, disaster awaits. As the central government has run out of money, any rational person knows that Cape Town’s equitable share will become increasingly inequitable, placing unbearable pressure on ratepayers.
It may be fun to charge Clifton property owners more than R60,000 in monthly rates, but they have the wherewithal to move elsewhere, taking their job-creating wealth with them. Eventually house prices will stagnate as increasing numbers of property owners are forced to sell and Hill-Lewis’s pro-poor metro will gradually collapse into a putrid slum.
If the DA council persists with this madness, they mustn’t expect my vote in next year’s local elections. As the saying goes in British politics, why should turkeys vote for Christmas?
James Cunningham Camps Bay
LETTER: Cape Town ratepayers bear brunt
Property owners squeezed to help fund free basic services to the poor
