Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Solidarity with the oppressed

South Africans who endured apartheid recognise its reincarnation in Israel’s treatment of Palestinians

20 May 2025 - 14:09
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Palestinians walk amidst the rubble of houses, in Gaza City on May 20 2025. Picture: REUTERS/MAHMOUD ISSA
Palestinians walk amidst the rubble of houses, in Gaza City on May 20 2025. Picture: REUTERS/MAHMOUD ISSA

David Wolpert’s letter (“Israel issue is meaningless to the poor”, May 19) drips with a familiar tone — one that cloaks a defence of apartheid under economic comparison and false equivalency.

He presents a callous and misleading argument that SA’s stance on Israel is irrelevant to its poor. On the contrary, solidarity with oppressed peoples is never meaningless to those who understand what injustice looks like.

It is precisely because millions of South Africans endured apartheid that they instinctively recognise its modern reincarnation in Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. The moral imperative to speak against ethnic cleansing, occupation and daily humiliation is not an indulgence — it is a continuation of SA’s own struggle for justice. Our poverty does not strip us of our conscience.

Wolpert’s attempt to juxtapose SA’s economic woes with Israel’s military and economic success is both disingenuous and morally bankrupt. Since when has GDP become a measure of righteousness? By his logic, any prosperous nation — however brutal — should be above reproach. This argument would have excused apartheid SA in its most economically “efficient” years.

Moreover, comparing murder statistics in SA to Israeli’s genocide in Gaza is an absurd conflation. One is criminal lawlessness; the other is state-sanctioned extermination of a civilian populations under occupation — a violation of international law.

 

Andile Songezo
Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Recognition of injustice

Even SA’s poor people have a right to speak out about the Gaza crisis
Opinion
4 hours ago

LETTER: SA and Israel death rate an odious comparison

Deliberate starvation of Gazans is shameful and not something to compare with SA
Opinion
4 hours ago

LETTER: Time to deal with tyrants

Both Putin and Netanyahu need to sustain their wars to stay in power
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Israel issue is meaningless to the poor

It’s inconceivable that Ramaphosa feels moral justification in sitting in judgment on Israel
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Israel throws out rule book as it exacts revenge

Facts show the government is not adhering to accepted laws of engagement in Gaza
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Genocide in Gaza

Israel is carrying out acts prohibited under the Genocide Convention
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
LETTER: Absa leadership questions
Opinion / Letters
2.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
3.
TOM EATON: Ramaphosa may get taste of own ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Budget moment marks an end to ANC ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa in the White House
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: Recognition of injustice

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA and Israel death rate an odious comparison

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Time to deal with tyrants

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel issue is meaningless to the poor

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel throws out rule book as it exacts revenge

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Genocide in Gaza

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.