LETTER: Solidarity with the oppressed

David Wolpert’s letter (“Israel issue is meaningless to the poor”, May 19) drips with a familiar tone — one that cloaks a defence of apartheid under economic comparison and false equivalency.

He presents a callous and misleading argument that SA’s stance on Israel is irrelevant to its poor. On the contrary, solidarity with oppressed peoples is never meaningless to those who understand what injustice looks like.

It is precisely because millions of South Africans endured apartheid that they instinctively recognise its modern reincarnation in Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. The moral imperative to speak against ethnic cleansing, occupation and daily humiliation is not an indulgence — it is a continuation of SA’s own struggle for justice. Our poverty does not strip us of our conscience.

Wolpert’s attempt to juxtapose SA’s economic woes with Israel’s military and economic success is both disingenuous and morally bankrupt. Since when has GDP become a measure of righteousness? By his logic, any prosperous nation — however brutal — should be above reproach. This argument would have excused apartheid SA in its most economically “efficient” years.

Moreover, comparing murder statistics in SA to Israeli’s genocide in Gaza is an absurd conflation. One is criminal lawlessness; the other is state-sanctioned extermination of a civilian populations under occupation — a violation of international law.

Andile Songezo

Johannesburg

