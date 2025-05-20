Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA and Israel death rate an odious comparison

Deliberate starvation of Gazans is shameful and not something to compare with SA

20 May 2025 - 13:46
Mourners attend a funeral of victims of a rocket attack in Majdal Shams, Golan Heights. File photo: AMIR LEVY
David Wolpert’s letter “Israel issue is meaningless to the poor” (May 19) refers. His comparison of SA’s death rate attributable to murder with Israel’s 75 deaths a day in Gaza is odious.

He states, too, that Israel’s military is powerful, whereas ours has been destroyed by the ANC government. Too true. He also goes on about the two countries’ unemployment rates.

Israel receives $5bn in aid from the US, which he conveniently forgets to mention.

However, what has this all got to do with the war in Gaza? The Israeli military that Wolpert is so proud of has killed more than 53,300 Palestinians to date, mostly women and children. The deliberate starvation of Gazans forced to eat weeds is shameful and not something to compare with SA.

Aliki Starke
Constantia

