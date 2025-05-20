Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA right to take on Israel

SA has never committed genocide and morally tops Israel by far

20 May 2025 - 13:54
I am sure David Wolpert makes an accurate comparison between Israel and SA on a macro economical level (Israel issue is meaningless to the poor”, Letters, May 19).

His criticism of President Cyril Ramaphosa because of our International Court of Justice (ICJ) case against Israel is, however, unfounded.

I will pick Ramaphosa, with all his ineffectiveness, over Benjamin Netanyahu every single day. At least our president is not a war criminal.

More than 53,000 Palestinians have been killed by Netanyahu and his military, of which 70% are women and children.

Morally, SA tops Israel by far. We have never committed genocide and we will never do so. Israel will soon have the distinction of being found guilty of genocide by the ICJ.

There was only one good thing Ramaphosa and the ANC did in the past seven years and that was taking Israel to court for genocidal intent.

Ockert Fourie
Durbanville

