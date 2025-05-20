LETTER: Recognition of injustice

Observers might describe SA as a medium-level kleptocracy that doesn’t compare well with many countries around the world. What David Wolpert is trying to do in comparing it with Israel is beyond me (“Israel issue is meaningless to the poor”, Letters, May 19).

His daily death rate puts our homicide figures next to Palestinians killed by the Israeli Defense Forces, but to what end? Clearly to justify mass murder committed by the Israeli government. Authoritative research has concluded that the deaths reported by the Gaza health ministry, far from being exaggerated, are undercounted as thousands are buried under rubble and unrecoverable.

In claiming that poor South Africans have more to worry about than the war in Gaza, Wolpert might remember something called apartheid. It was a system of oppression that affected millions for decades and bears an uncanny resemblance to how Palestinians are treated by Israel. Even poor people recognise injustice and have a right to speak out about it.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

