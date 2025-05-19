Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Time to deal with tyrants

Both Putin and Netanyahu need to sustain their wars to stay in power

19 May 2025 - 13:42
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/ABIR SULTAN
The world has forgotten how to deal with tyrants. History suggests overwhelming political and military force.

Our two main culprits, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, have much in common. Both need to sustain their respective wars to stay in power. Ceasefires and truces, let alone a loss of territory, would mean an end to their lives either politically or actually.

Both have gambled everything on winning but neither is close to achieving their goals and care little for lives lost. Putin should suffer a decisive military defeat along his offensive front involving a substantial capture of men and equipment. The US and Nato have the capacity to organise this but lack the will. He could be allowed to keep Crimea, without international recognition, in exchange for giving up all other occupied regions of Ukraine. Any hostile actions of the Russian Black Sea fleet would be met with immediate countermeasures. 

It’s time for Netanyahu’s friends to be unfriendly. An immediate arms embargo should be implemented and his right-wing extremists sanctioned. Aid should be allowed into Gaza, including air drops, with or without Israeli permission. Diplomatic pressure needs to be stepped up. Israel should be left in no doubt that its senseless killing of Palestinians has to stop. 

Bernard Benson
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

CHRIS ROPER: Tyrants with hearts of digital darkness

Remember the good old days of coup leaders seizing the radio station? Now they just shut down the internet, often with the help of telecom companies
2 months ago

TOM EATON: US fleet will not be reinstating apartheid at gunpoint

Trump’s far too busy shaking down Ukraine for half its mineral wealth and planning hotels and casinos for Gaza
2 months ago

LETTER: We should be concerned when Putin starts acting like Kim

To suggest that the West’s wish to have Ukrainians decide their own future free from authoritarian control should be seen as interference is as ...
3 years ago

LETTER: Tap dancing around Putin

SA will pay the price of our leaders' choices
3 years ago

The tyrants next door

In contravention of Zimbabwe’s laws, opposition politician Job Sikhala has been detained for more than 100 days without trial. It’s indicative, ...
2 years ago

TOM EATON: African peacekeepers off to tell Putin: keep your piece, bro

Ramaphosa’s presence in Moscow and Kyiv will be much like his presence in Pretoria and Cape Town: more or less pointless.
1 year ago
