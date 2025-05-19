Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/ABIR SULTAN
The world has forgotten how to deal with tyrants. History suggests overwhelming political and military force.
Our two main culprits, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, have much in common. Both need to sustain their respective wars to stay in power. Ceasefires and truces, let alone a loss of territory, would mean an end to their lives either politically or actually.
Both have gambled everything on winning but neither is close to achieving their goals and care little for lives lost. Putin should suffer a decisive military defeat along his offensive front involving a substantial capture of men and equipment. The US and Nato have the capacity to organise this but lack the will. He could be allowed to keep Crimea, without international recognition, in exchange for giving up all other occupied regions of Ukraine. Any hostile actions of the Russian Black Sea fleet would be met with immediate countermeasures.
It’s time for Netanyahu’s friends to be unfriendly. An immediate arms embargo should be implemented and his right-wing extremists sanctioned. Aid should be allowed into Gaza, including air drops, with or without Israeli permission. Diplomatic pressure needs to be stepped up. Israel should be left in no doubt that its senseless killing of Palestinians has to stop.
Bernard Benson Parklands
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Time to deal with tyrants
Both Putin and Netanyahu need to sustain their wars to stay in power
The world has forgotten how to deal with tyrants. History suggests overwhelming political and military force.
Our two main culprits, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, have much in common. Both need to sustain their respective wars to stay in power. Ceasefires and truces, let alone a loss of territory, would mean an end to their lives either politically or actually.
Both have gambled everything on winning but neither is close to achieving their goals and care little for lives lost. Putin should suffer a decisive military defeat along his offensive front involving a substantial capture of men and equipment. The US and Nato have the capacity to organise this but lack the will. He could be allowed to keep Crimea, without international recognition, in exchange for giving up all other occupied regions of Ukraine. Any hostile actions of the Russian Black Sea fleet would be met with immediate countermeasures.
It’s time for Netanyahu’s friends to be unfriendly. An immediate arms embargo should be implemented and his right-wing extremists sanctioned. Aid should be allowed into Gaza, including air drops, with or without Israeli permission. Diplomatic pressure needs to be stepped up. Israel should be left in no doubt that its senseless killing of Palestinians has to stop.
Bernard Benson
Parklands
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
CHRIS ROPER: Tyrants with hearts of digital darkness
TOM EATON: US fleet will not be reinstating apartheid at gunpoint
LETTER: We should be concerned when Putin starts acting like Kim
LETTER: Tap dancing around Putin
The tyrants next door
TOM EATON: African peacekeepers off to tell Putin: keep your piece, bro
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
CHRIS ROPER: Tyrants with hearts of digital darkness
TOM EATON: US fleet will not be reinstating apartheid at gunpoint
TOM EATON: A cautious look at a future that ain’t what it used to be
TOM EATON: Trump is here to stay regardless of who wins US election
TOM EATON: SA still unsure of place in new world order
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.