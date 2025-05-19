At Nampo, President Cyril Ramaphosa denounced those who took up US President Donald Trump’s offer of moving to the US, saying: “It’s a group of South Africans demonstrating that the changes and transformation that we are embarking on here, they’re not favourably disposed to it. That’s why they are running away. As South Africans, we are resilient. We don’t run away from our problems.”
Resilience, however, is a not a South African virtue, but a necessity, as the state routinely fails, or actively works against people’s success.
One farmer described a widely shared sentiment in saying, “The government is not pro-farmer.” Farm security, the state of infrastructure and poor service provision figure prominently for farmers (and all of us), irrespective of “national group” (a very 1970s-era articulation used by the president).
For the farming economy, this has been compounded by ideological hostility — which the president has always steered away from — with the spectre of expropriation without compensation having been poised over its head for years.
More recently, race-based diktats have been ratcheted up, on water allocation and employment equity. This will make farming a more difficult occupation, potentially ruining some operations. That is evidently a price that Ramaphosa and his government are prepared to pay in pursuit of a decreed demographic outcome (among the “national groups”).
Still, the president is correct. In SA, we don’t run away from our problems. All too often, the state makes them impossible to avoid.
Terence Corrigan Institute of Race Relations
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments toletters@businesslive.co.za.Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: SA makes farming a more difficult job
At Nampo, President Cyril Ramaphosa denounced those who took up US President Donald Trump’s offer of moving to the US, saying: “It’s a group of South Africans demonstrating that the changes and transformation that we are embarking on here, they’re not favourably disposed to it. That’s why they are running away. As South Africans, we are resilient. We don’t run away from our problems.”
Resilience, however, is a not a South African virtue, but a necessity, as the state routinely fails, or actively works against people’s success.
One farmer described a widely shared sentiment in saying, “The government is not pro-farmer.” Farm security, the state of infrastructure and poor service provision figure prominently for farmers (and all of us), irrespective of “national group” (a very 1970s-era articulation used by the president).
For the farming economy, this has been compounded by ideological hostility — which the president has always steered away from — with the spectre of expropriation without compensation having been poised over its head for years.
More recently, race-based diktats have been ratcheted up, on water allocation and employment equity. This will make farming a more difficult occupation, potentially ruining some operations. That is evidently a price that Ramaphosa and his government are prepared to pay in pursuit of a decreed demographic outcome (among the “national groups”).
Still, the president is correct. In SA, we don’t run away from our problems. All too often, the state makes them impossible to avoid.
Terence Corrigan
Institute of Race Relations
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
SA seeks agricultural trade deal with the US, Steenhuisen says
GAVIN DALGLEISH: Vision Sugar vows to turn Tongaat Hulett’s fortunes around
Avocado shipment to China marks seasonal milestone for SA fruit industry
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Global trade tension calls for export diversification
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SA seeks agricultural trade deal with the US, Steenhuisen says
World's biggest poultry exporter Brazil confirms Bird flu outbreak
Avocado shipment to China marks seasonal milestone for SA fruit industry
PODCAST: Wine grape forecast part of a significant recovery for agriculture
The excellent wine grape harvest of 2025 signifies a recovery in South African ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.