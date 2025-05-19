LETTER: New leaders tarnish ANC brand

Supporters fly their colours under the ANC flag. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Some believe the ANC can self-correct after the 2024 elections and some still consider the ANC a brand, but I’m reluctant to believe that.
The ANC used to be not just a brand, but a brand among brands. But now? The brand that was carried on the shoulders of Oliver Tambo for almost 25 years has been collapsed by greedy leaders, who dragged their ancestors’ names through the mud.
They do not care about the sacrifices made by Tambo, or those before and after him. They do not even care about people who died fighting for the liberation of SA.
The old ANC had two important features this one lacks — real and genuine comrades. Those were people with integrity. The ANC used to have intelligent people. Instead of advancing intelligence to defend itself and the country against the enemies of the people (unemployment, poverty, diseases, corruption, and so on), they are now part of that.
They use the plight of poor people to corruptly enrich themselves.
Thulani Dasa Khayelitsha
