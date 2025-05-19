Opinion / Letters

LETTER: New leaders tarnish ANC brand

Greedy party does not care about the sacrifices made by Tambo or those before and after him

19 May 2025 - 14:07
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Supporters fly their colours under the ANC flag. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Supporters fly their colours under the ANC flag. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

Some believe the ANC can self-correct after the 2024 elections and some still consider the ANC a brand, but I’m reluctant to believe that.

The ANC used to be not just a brand, but a brand among brands. But now? The brand that was carried on the shoulders of Oliver Tambo for almost 25 years has been collapsed by greedy leaders, who dragged their ancestors’ names through the mud.

They do not care about the sacrifices made by Tambo, or those before and after him. They do not even care about people who died fighting for the liberation of SA. 

The old ANC had two important features this one lacks — real and genuine comrades. Those were people with integrity. The ANC used to have intelligent people. Instead of advancing intelligence to defend itself and the country against the enemies of the people (unemployment, poverty, diseases, corruption, and so on), they are now part of that.

They use the plight of poor people to corruptly enrich themselves. 

Thulani Dasa
Khayelitsha 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number

LETTER: SA makes farming a more difficult job

That is evidently a price President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government are prepared to pay
Opinion
52 minutes ago

LETTER: Time to deal with tyrants

Both Putin and Netanyahu need to sustain their wars to stay in power
Opinion
49 minutes ago

LETTER: Absa leadership questions

Did the incoming CEO know that the chair who hired him would leave before his own arrival?
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Israel issue is meaningless to the poor

It’s inconceivable that Ramaphosa feels moral justification in sitting in judgment on Israel
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
LETTER: Absa leadership questions
Opinion / Letters
2.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
3.
BAREND UYS: Paul Mashatile and the ANC’s ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Budget moment marks an end to ANC ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: The good old days of thriving ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Budget moment marks an end to ANC monopoly

Opinion / Editorials

NEWS ANALYSIS: What voters want and why the ANC is getting it wrong

Politics

Smooth sailing expected for Budget 3.0

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.