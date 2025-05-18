Russia was actually a wannabe gangster-in-arms with Hitler in that the secret agreement contained in the Ribbentrop-Molotov agreement was to share the spoils of Poland after a co-ordinated attack on it, which is what happened.
LETTER: Don’t rewrite Russia’s World War 2 self-interest
Russia was an accidental ally and a threat to Europe, no less dangerous than the Nazis
Ismael Lagardien wants Russia to be regarded as a co-victor with the Allies against the Nazis, in World War 2 (“Soviet Union role in Hitler’s defeat erased as narrative drifts,” May 15) but needs to go a bit further back than Stalingrad to make his case.
Russia was actually a wannabe gangster-in-arms with Hitler in that the secret agreement contained in the Ribbentrop-Molotov agreement was to share the spoils of Poland after a co-ordinated attack on it, which is what happened.
Russia found itself fighting on the side of the Allies not to save the world from Nazi totalitarianism but to save itself when Hitler turned against it. The Allies’ strategy was rightly to use Hitler’s erstwhile partner to draw his forces to the East andhave damage inflicted on Russian troops rather than their own, in the knowledge that Russia was an accidental ally and a threat to Europe no less dangerous than the Nazis.
As it still is.
Sydney Kaye
Cape Town
