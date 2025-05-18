As the electricity minister, the buck ultimately stops with Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, surely. His post was created specifically to try to sort out load-shedding, but in typical cadre style he has fingers pointed in every direction but himself.
LETTER: Buck stops with Ramokgopa
Electricity minister has fingers pointed in every direction but himself
The article, “Sparks fly over outage” May 15), refers.
As the electricity minister, the buck ultimately stops with Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, surely. His post was created specifically to try to sort out load-shedding, but in typical cadre style he has fingers pointed in every direction but himself.
We won’t mention that Eskom's “great performance” has nothing to do with burning billions of rand in diesel either — billions that need to be recouped from the paying users. Essentially a “useless and corrupt cadre” tax.
Michelle van der Westhuizen
Via BusinessLIVE
