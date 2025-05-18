Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Absa leadership questions

Did the incoming CEO know that the chair who hired him would leave before his own arrival?

18 May 2025 - 14:02
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Absa’s building in Sandton. Picture: FREDDY MAVUDNA/BUSINESS DAY
Absa’s building in Sandton. Picture: FREDDY MAVUDNA/BUSINESS DAY

Your editorial, “Absa’s struggle for normality” (May 15), refers.

The question that remains is whether the incoming CEO knew that the chair who hired him would leave before his own arrival and that he’d have to report to “an Absa lifer”. If not, one can only speculate what Kenny Fihla must be thinking now.

C Naegele
Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Small number of refugees is an endorsement for SA

Most South Africans still believe in their country and its future
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Loosen the purse strings

The government needs to spend more than it receives in taxes if it is to seriously tackle unemployment
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: State-owned, but not banks

Ithala, Postbank and the Land Bank aren’t subject to conditions imposed by the Banks Act
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Don’t judge in haste

Given the situation in SA it is small wonder that some people decide to leave
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: BEE plans a red flag to US

SA’s racist and draconian laws are holding back investment and  growth
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Long-time exodus

Afrikaner refugees stretch back to early 20th century
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
LETTER: Absa leadership questions
Opinion / Letters
2.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
3.
BAREND UYS: Paul Mashatile and the ANC’s ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Budget moment marks an end to ANC ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: The good old days of thriving ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Absa not damaged by scandal — Moloko

Business

EDITORIAL: Absa’s struggle for normality

Opinion / Editorials

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Absa, avoid Aspen

Money & Investing

WATCH: Talking about Absa’s leadership changes with René van Wyk

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.