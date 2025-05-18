The question that remains is whether the incoming CEO knew that the chair who hired him would leave before his own arrival and that he’d have to report to “an Absa lifer”. If not, one can only speculate what Kenny Fihla must be thinking now.
C Naegele Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Absa leadership questions
Did the incoming CEO know that the chair who hired him would leave before his own arrival?
Your editorial, “Absa’s struggle for normality” (May 15), refers.
The question that remains is whether the incoming CEO knew that the chair who hired him would leave before his own arrival and that he’d have to report to “an Absa lifer”. If not, one can only speculate what Kenny Fihla must be thinking now.
C Naegele
Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Small number of refugees is an endorsement for SA
LETTER: Loosen the purse strings
LETTER: State-owned, but not banks
LETTER: Don’t judge in haste
LETTER: BEE plans a red flag to US
LETTER: Long-time exodus
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Absa not damaged by scandal — Moloko
EDITORIAL: Absa’s struggle for normality
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Absa, avoid Aspen
WATCH: Talking about Absa’s leadership changes with René van Wyk
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.